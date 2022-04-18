Software Outsourcing Market Size 2022-2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Emerging Trends | Key Players, Regional Analysis, Applications, Types

Pune, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Software Outsourcing Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Software Outsourcing market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Outsourcing has become very popular in the IT world because of its benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and flexibility. It has removed the challenges and delays traditionally associated with in-house development.

Software development is commonly outsourced to vendors or separate contractors, as it speeds up development, provides access to specialists with the expertise you may not have on your in-house team, and is usually quite cheap.

Outsourcing software services are on the rise. According to a study by Computer Economics, large organizations have increased the percentage of their IT budgets spent on outsourcing from 6.3% to 8.7% this year. Medium-sized companies too increased their budgets from 4.7% to 6.5%. The use of software development outsourcing helps companies decrease costs and get their product to market faster, so it’s no wonder companies large and small are taking advantage of this trend.

The Major Players in the Software Outsourcing Market Are:

Accenture

HCL Technologies

HPE

IBM

TCS

Oracle

Cognizant

Infosys

CapGemini

NTT Data

Sodexo

ACS

ISS

Bleum

Neusoft

Inspur

ValueCoders

Kanda

Segment by Type

Infrastructure Outsourcing

Application Outsourcing

Segment by Application

Government

Enterprise

Other

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

