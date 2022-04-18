Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Report 2022: Focus on Approach, Line of Therapy, Type, Application, Treatment Strategy and Country-Wise Analysis

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecasts 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The neoantigen cancer vaccine market is projected to reach $1,988.5 million by 2031 from $35.5 million in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77.73%.
The neoantigen cancer vaccine market is expected to generate $35.5 million in revenue in 2024, owing to the expected launch of the first neoantigen vaccine, DC vaccine in the market.
The neoantigen cancer vaccine market growth has been primarily attributed to major drivers in this market, such as rising prevalence of cancers, increasing adoption of personalized medicine to tailor patient's treatment on an individual level, and significant external funding for executing research and development exercises. However, significant challenges are restraining the market growth. These challenges include the expected higher cost of personalized cancer vaccines, hurdles in clinical development, and payer uncertainty and outcome-based pricing.
Market Growth Drivers
- Increasing Global Prevalence of Cancer
- Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine to Tailor Patient's Treatment on an Individual Level
- Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercise
Market Challenges
- Higher Cost of Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- Hurdles in Clinical Development and Optimization Process
- Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario
- Payer Uncertainty and Outcome-Based Pricing
- High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach
Market Opportunities
- Treatment Gaps
- Reduced Turnaround Time and Cost
- Partnerships and Collaboration between Various Healthcare Stakeholders
- Data Analytics
Market Report Coverage - Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine
Market Segmentation
- Product Type - Personalized and Off-the-Shelf
- Type of Neovaccine - Nucleic Acid Vaccine, Peptide Vaccine, and Dendritic Cell-Based Vaccine
- Therapeutic Specialty - Lung Cancer, Urinary System Cancer, Melanoma, Liver Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, and Blood and Bone Marrow Cancer
- Line of Therapy - First Line, Second Line, and Later Lines
Regional Segmentation
- North America - U.S. and Canada
- Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Spain
- Asia-Pacific and Middle East - China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Israel
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global neoantigen cancer vaccines market?
- What are the underlying structures resulting in emerging trends within the global neoantigen cancer vaccines market?
- What key development strategies are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?
- What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for neoantigen cancer vaccines?
- Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global neoantigen cancer vaccines market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?
- Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?
- What are the current treatment gaps, and how neovaccines are expected to fill these gaps?
- What are the unmet needs in the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market?
Pipeline Segmentation
- The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on product type into personalized and off-the-shelf neovaccines.
- The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on disease/application into lung cancer, urinary system cancer, melanoma, liver cancer, head and neck cancer, and blood and bone marrow cancer.
- The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on type of neovaccine into nucleic acid vaccine, peptide vaccine, and dendritic cell vaccine.
- The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on line of therapy into first, second, and later lines therapy.
- The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented based on development phase into Phase I, II, and III.
- The emerging neoantigen cancer vaccines are segmented on the basis of route-of-administration into intradermal, subcutaneous, and intramuscular administrations.
Company Profiles
- Moderna Therapeutics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- AstraZeneca plc
- Agenus
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Advaxis
- Medigene
- Neon Therapeutics
- Genocea Biosciences
- Immunovative Therapies
- Gritstone Oncology
- Nouscom
- NantBioScience
- Immunovaccine
- BioLineRx
- Geneos Therapeutics
