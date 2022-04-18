The Global Neurophotonics Market is expected to grow by $ 397.53 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurophotonics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268971/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the neurophotonics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing research and development, and increasing incidence of degenerative nerve cells.

The neurophotonics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The neurophotonics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Research

• Diagnostics

• Therapeutics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the future opportunities in neurophotonics as one of the prime reasons driving the neurophotonics market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements and modernization in healthcare devices and rise in demand from emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurophotonics market vendors that include Bruker Corp., Cairn Research Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, Femtonics Ltd., HemoPhotonics SL, Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Intelligent Imaging Innovations Inc., ISS Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Leica Microsystems, Nanoscope Technologies LLC, Nikon Corp., NIRx Medical Technologies LLC, Olympus Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., fNIR Devices LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vielight Inc., and Artinis Medical Systems. Also, the neurophotonics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

