The Global Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market is expected to grow by $ 147.24 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 35.27% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Global Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market 2022-2026

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the non-fungible token (NFT) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for digital artworks, growing investment in digital assets, and security and ownership of digital assets.

The non-fungible token (NFT) market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The non-fungible token (NFT) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Collectibles

• Sports

• Arts

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Europe



This study identifies the growing number of big brands entering the market as one of the prime reasons driving the non-fungible token (NFT) market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of big brands entering the market, the emergence of fractionalized NFTs, and the growing application of ai in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the non-fungible token (NFT) market covers the following areas:

• Non-fungible token (NFT) market sizing

• Non-fungible token (NFT) market forecast

• Non-fungible token (NFT) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-fungible token (NFT) market vendors that include Asynchronous Art Inc., Binance Services Holdings Ltd., Dapper Labs Inc., Decentraland Foundation, Enjin Pte. Ltd., Foundation Labs Inc., FTX Trading Ltd., Funko Inc., Gala Games, Gemini Trust Co. LLC, Mintable. the app, Mobox Digital Co. Ltd., Onchain Labs Inc., OpenSea, Rarible Inc., Sorare SAS, SuperRare Labs Inc., Theta Labs Inc., Yellowheart LLC, and Yuga Labs LLC. Also, the non-fungible token (NFT) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



