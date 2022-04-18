The Global Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market is expected to grow by $ 298.98 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268956/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial vehicle retarder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in overall cost, increasing use of advanced safety solutions in vehicles, and growing demand for fuel-efficient commercial vehicles.

The commercial vehicle retarder market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial vehicle retarder market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Electromagnetic retarders

• Hydraulic retarders



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing introduction of self-charging type electromagnetic retarders as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle retarder market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of multistage modulating transmission retarders, and rising introduction of permanent magnet type retarders will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial vehicle retarder market covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle retarder market sizing

• Commercial vehicle retarder market forecast

• Commercial vehicle retarder market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle retarder market vendors that include Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., CAMA Luoyang Electromechanic CO. LTD, Frenos Electricos Unidos SA, INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL, Nippon Steel Corp., Shenzhen Dawei Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., SORL Auto Parts Inc., TBK Co. Ltd., Telma SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the commercial vehicle retarder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

