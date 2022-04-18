Global Genetic Testing Markets Forecasts, Applications and Technologies Report 2022-2027: Explosion in Genetic Knowledge Creates New Global Market for Diagnostics

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Testing. Global Market Forecasts for Applications and Technologies. Updated for COVID-19 Pandemic impact With Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data withfive year market forecasts.

Is genomic cancer testing bouncing back? What has happened to Direct to Consumer testing? Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth?



The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry.

The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating new life, and new problems for the industry. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.



Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.



This research will make you the expert in your organization. Get the research team working for you by ordering all, or a portion, of this comprehensive report.



Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets

Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics

Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth

Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era

Fertility Practice Growth drives market

Direct to Consumer begins to break out

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

Wellness has a downside

Instrumentation and Automation

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

Diagnostic Technology Development

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

Impact of NGS on pricing

POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

CGES Testing, A Brave New World

Biochips/Giant magneto resistance-based assay

Genetic Testing Recent Developments

Tesis Labs Raises $20M

Sema4: Sema4 Elements

Clarified Precision Medicine Acquires Interpares Biomedicine

Genetic Technologies to Acquire DTC Genetic Test Provider EasyDNA

Illumina, Belgium Genetic Centers Partner on WGS-Based Dx

NIH, Genomics England Launch Sequencing Studies Using Nanopore Technology

Progenity Revenues Fall on COVID-19 Effect

Natera Launches Tumor Genomic Profiling Assay

23andMe To Go Public

Guardant Health to Offer Tumor Tissue Sequencing

Ancestry Quits Health Offering

DTC Firm MyDNA Merges With Gene by Gene

Aetna Coverage for NIPT to Include All Pregnancies

Agios Pharmaceuticals, PerkinElmer Partner on Hereditary Anemia Genetic Testing

Tumor, Germline Testing of Cancer Patients Can Give Discordant Results

Invitae Completes Acquisition of ArcherDx

Prenetics Receives $15M Investment

Sanford Health Invests $800K in TruGenomix as Part of PTSD Test Alliance

Preconception Carrier Screening Trial Begins in Australia

Genetic Testing Clinical Use Just Beginning

Fulgent Genetics Q1 Revenues Jump 44 Percent

Blueprint Genetics, NICER Consortium Developing Genetic Test for Immunologic, Hematologic Disorders

Natera Terminates Qiagen Agreement for Developing NGS-Based Genetic Tests

Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

PerkinElmer SCID Test Chosen for Newborn Screening Evaluation in England

Germline Cancer Risk Mutations Sometimes Reported in Tumor Testing

Blueprint Genetics, Archimedlife to Launch Genetic Testing in North America

Invitae to Offer No-Charge Genetic Testing to Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Phosphorus Offers DNA Testing to Assess Disease Risk

Arivale Shuts Down Personalized Wellness Business

ArcherDX Acquires Baby Genes

MDxHealth, LifeLabs Ink Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Assay

Thermo Fisher Purchases 9 Percent Stake in Yourgene Health

Invitae Partners to Expand Free Epilepsy Genetic Testing Program

Illumina, Chinese Firm Partner on NGS System for Genetic Disease Dx

NanoString Technologies Prices $103.5M Common Stock Offering

Canine Consumer Genomics Firm Embark Veterinary Raises $10M

Yourgene Health to Acquire Elucigene

Helix, AdventHealth Partner on Genetic Screening Study

Profiles of Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc

23andME Inc

Abbott Diagnostics

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC..

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent/Dako

Akonni Biosystems

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

Arc Bio

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne

C2i Genomics

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Cepheid (Danaher)

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Color Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Cynvenio

Dante Labs.

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diasorin S.p.A

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Exosome Diagnostics

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

Gene by Gene, Ltd

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd

Genetic Technologies Ltd.

Genetron Holdings

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grail, Inc

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

MIODx

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

Molecular MD

NantHealth, Inc

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

NGeneBio

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd

Omega Bioservices

OncoDNA

OpGen

ORIG3N, Inc

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sema4 Holdings

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Tesis Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Variantyx

Veritas Genetics

Volition

Market Overview

Market Participants Play Different Roles

Supplier/pharmaceutical

Independent lab specialized/esoteric

Independent lab national/regional

Independent lab analytical

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician lab

DTC Lab

Independent Genetic Testing Lab

Audit Body

Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market

Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity

Newborn Screening

Diagnostic Testing

Carrier Testing

Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

Pharmacogenomics

Forensic Testing

Parental Testing

Ancestral Testing

Industry Structure

Hospital's Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Hospital vs. Central Lab

Physician Office Lab's

Physician's and POCT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blqkwi



