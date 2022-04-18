The Global Polyurethane Composites Market is expected to grow by $ 117.75 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyurethane Composites Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268953/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the polyurethane composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for PU composites in the automotive industry, growth of the building and construction industry, and superior properties of PU composites.

The polyurethane composites market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The polyurethane composites market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Transportation

• Building and construction

• Electrical and electronics

• Wind power energy

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of bio-based PU composites as one of the prime reasons driving the polyurethane composites market growth during the next few years. Also, rising production capacity for PU composites and growing use of composite materials in medical applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on polyurethane composites market covers the following areas:

• Polyurethane composites market sizing

• Polyurethane composites market forecast

• Polyurethane composites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyurethane composites market vendors that include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman Corp., Linecross Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Rhino Linings Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, SKC Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Toray Industries Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, and ELANTAS GmbH. Also, the polyurethane composites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

