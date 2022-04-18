Global Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care Markets, 2022-2027: COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Point of Care Diagnostics into Hypergrowth

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care: By Application, Technology, Place, Product and by Country, with COVID-19 PoC Breakout and Executive Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic is ushering in a new world of point of care diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care.



Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Point of Care testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? How much Covid-19 testing is being done at the Point of Care?



Point of Care testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.



Key Topics Covered:

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

New Genotypes Creating New Markets

Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

Self Testing

The Need for Speed

The COVID Pandemic

Factors Limiting Growth

Lower Costs

Infectious Disease is Declining

Wellness Hurts

Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Instrumentation and Automation

Instruments Key to Market Share

The Shrinking Machine

Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor

Diagnostic Technology Development

The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?

POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force

The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections

Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics

Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

Home Test Company Prenetics to go Public

Roche to Acquire TIB Molbiol to Expand Infectious Disease Portfolio

Lucira Health Posts Revenue Growth on OTC C19 Test

BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for Point-of-Care qPCR Platform

Talis Biomedical Discusses Point-of-Care

Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization

Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

Lucira Health Focuses on User Friendly Approach to Home Testing

Infectious Disease Dx Firm Talis Biomedical Raises $254M in IPO

Fluidigm Plans 'Durable' Diagnostics, Clinical Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Mesa Biotech for Up to $550M

Mammoth Biosciences Developing Pathogen Detection Tech

Illumina, IDbyDNA Developing Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests

Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test

Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance

Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic

Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test

Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark

Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding

Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS-Based Respiratory Tract Infection Assay

New Genomic Tests Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster

Biotia Raises $2.4M Seed Round

STDs resurge in US

Ares Genetics signs R&D agreement with leading global IVD corporation

Cell-Free DNA Used for Infectious Disease Testing

One BioMed Raises $5M

Profiles of Key MDx Companies

Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Aus Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Chembio

Co Diagnostics

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

Cue Health

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diascopic

Diasorin S.p.A

Eiken Chemical

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Fluxergy

Fulgent Genetics

Fusion Genomics

Genedrive

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx

Grifols

Hibergene Diagnostics

Hologic

Illumina

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexagene

LightDeck Diagnostics

Luminex Corp

Lumos Diagnostics

Mammoth Biosciences

Maxim Biomedical

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

Millipore Sigma

Mindray

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Operon

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Saw Diagnostics

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sona Nanotech

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Veramarx

Veredus Laboratories

Vir

XCR Diagnostics

The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

HBV - Hepatitis B

HCV - Hepatitis C

HPV - Human papillomavirus

Influenza

CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

Tuberculosis

MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

Blood Screening

COVID-19

Pandemic Diagnostics

Risk Management - Spark and Spread

Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid-Based

Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology

Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Management

Industry Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Instrumentation Supplier

Distributor and Reagent Supplier

Independent Testing Lab

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician Office Labs and Clinics

Audit Body

Certification Body

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

Traditional Market Segmentation

Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

Industry Structure

Hospital Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Hospital vs. Central Lab

Physician Office Lab's

Physician's and POCT

