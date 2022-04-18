Global Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care Markets, 2022-2027: COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Point of Care Diagnostics into Hypergrowth

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care: By Application, Technology, Place, Product and by Country, with COVID-19 PoC Breakout and Executive Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data andfive year market forecasts.
The COVID-19 pandemic is ushering in a new world of point of care diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care.
Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Point of Care testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? How much Covid-19 testing is being done at the Point of Care?
Point of Care testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- New Genotypes Creating New Markets
- Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics
- Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth
- Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam
- Self Testing
- The Need for Speed
- The COVID Pandemic
Factors Limiting Growth
- Lower Costs
- Infectious Disease is Declining
- Wellness Hurts
- Economic Growth improves Living Standards
Instrumentation and Automation
- Instruments Key to Market Share
- The Shrinking Machine
- Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor
Diagnostic Technology Development
- The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?
- POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force
- The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections
- Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics
Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments
- Home Test Company Prenetics to go Public
- Roche to Acquire TIB Molbiol to Expand Infectious Disease Portfolio
- Lucira Health Posts Revenue Growth on OTC C19 Test
- BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for Point-of-Care qPCR Platform
- Talis Biomedical Discusses Point-of-Care
- Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B
- Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization
- Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag
- Lucira Health Focuses on User Friendly Approach to Home Testing
- Infectious Disease Dx Firm Talis Biomedical Raises $254M in IPO
- Fluidigm Plans 'Durable' Diagnostics, Clinical Business
- Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Mesa Biotech for Up to $550M
- Mammoth Biosciences Developing Pathogen Detection Tech
- Illumina, IDbyDNA Developing Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests
- Scanogen Developing 90 Minute Infection Test
- Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection
- FDA Provides Self Testing SARS-CoV-2 EAU Guidance
- Mammoth Biosciences Announces Rapid, CRISPR-Based COVID-19 Diagnostic
- Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus Molecular Test
- Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Receives CE Mark
- Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding
- Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS-Based Respiratory Tract Infection Assay
- New Genomic Tests Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster
- Biotia Raises $2.4M Seed Round
- STDs resurge in US
- Ares Genetics signs R&D agreement with leading global IVD corporation
- Cell-Free DNA Used for Infectious Disease Testing
- One BioMed Raises $5M
Profiles of Key MDx Companies
- Abacus Diagnostica
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- Akonni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Applied BioCode
- Aus Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- Biocartis
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Chembio
- Co Diagnostics
- Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
- Cue Health
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diascopic
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Eiken Chemical
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fluxergy
- Fulgent Genetics
- Fusion Genomics
- Genedrive
- Genetic Signatures
- GenMark Dx
- Grifols
- Hibergene Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Immunexpress
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Lexagene
- LightDeck Diagnostics
- Luminex Corp
- Lumos Diagnostics
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Maxim Biomedical
- Meridian Bioscience
- Mesa Biotech
- Millipore Sigma
- Mindray
- Mobidiag
- Nanomix
- Operon
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Primerdesign
- Prominex
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quantumdx
- Quidel
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Saw Diagnostics
- Seegene
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sona Nanotech
- SpeeDx
- T2 Biosystems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Veramarx
- Veredus Laboratories
- Vir
- XCR Diagnostics
The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease
- HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)
- HBV - Hepatitis B
- HCV - Hepatitis C
- HPV - Human papillomavirus
- Influenza
- CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea
- Tuberculosis
- MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
- VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus
- Blood Screening
- COVID-19
- Pandemic Diagnostics
- Risk Management - Spark and Spread
- Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid-Based
- Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology
- Time to Market and Preparedness Issues
- Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Management
Industry Overview
Players in a Dynamic Market
- Academic Research Lab
- Diagnostic Test Developer
- Instrumentation Supplier
- Distributor and Reagent Supplier
- Independent Testing Lab
- Public National/regional lab
- Hospital lab
- Physician Office Labs and Clinics
- Audit Body
- Certification Body
The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
- Traditional Market Segmentation
- Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
Industry Structure
- Hospital Testing Share
- Economies of Scale
- Hospital vs. Central Lab
- Physician Office Lab's
- Physician's and POCT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/58d1bq