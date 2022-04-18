The Global Home Healthcare Services Market is expected to grow by $ 56.83 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Healthcare Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268946/?utm_source=GNW

83% during the forecast period. Our report on the home healthcare services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising geriatric population, large areas of application, and improvement in quality of global home healthcare services and increased patient satisfaction.

The home healthcare services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The home healthcare services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Therapeutic services

• Diagnostic services

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing acceptance of connected healthcare among healthcare services as one of the prime reasons driving the home healthcare services market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in global home healthcare services and increased incidences of life-threatening diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on home healthcare services market covers the following areas:

• Home healthcare services market sizing

• Home healthcare services market forecast

• Home healthcare services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home healthcare services market vendors that include AccentCare Inc., Addus HomeCare Corp., Advino Healthcare Pvt ltd., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amedisys Inc., Apollo Homecare, Bluebird Care network, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., CVS Health, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Grand world Elder Care, Health Vista Private Ltd., Kindred Healthcare LLC, LHC GROUP INC., Magic Potion Technology Pvt Ltd., Max Healthcare, Philips International BV, ProMedica Health System Inc., Sutter Health, and TriBeCa Care. Also, the home healthcare services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

