The Global Total Wrist Replacement Market is expected to grow by $ 165.9 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the total wrist replacement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries, strategic business partnerships, and increasing aging population.

The total wrist replacement market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The total wrist replacement market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing R&D of 3D printed wrist implants and surgical instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the total wrist replacement market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing prevalence of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis and increasing awareness about the available treatments for wrist injuries and increase in disposable income will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on total wrist replacement market covers the following areas:

• Total wrist replacement market sizing

• Total wrist replacement market forecast

• Total wrist replacement market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading total wrist replacement market vendors that include Acumed LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Extremity Medical LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medartis Holding AG, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the total wrist replacement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

