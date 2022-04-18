The Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market is expected to grow by $ 138.86 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268936/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the bulk acoustic wave sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, growing IoT commercialization, and advancements in the adoption rates of wearables in healthcare.

The bulk acoustic wave sensors market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The bulk acoustic wave sensors market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Telecom

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of automation in automobiles as one of the prime reasons driving the bulk acoustic wave sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of 5G activities and advances in RF technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bulk acoustic wave sensors market covers the following areas:

• Bulk acoustic wave sensors market sizing

• Bulk acoustic wave sensors market forecast

• Bulk acoustic wave sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bulk acoustic wave sensors market vendors that include Akoustis Technologies Inc., API Microelectronics Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc.. Also, the bulk acoustic wave sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

