The Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market is expected to grow by $ 3.00 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the metal bonding adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives, steady growth in building renovation activities in North America and Europe, and growth in the automotive and transportation industry in APAC.

The metal bonding adhesives market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metal bonding adhesives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Machinery and equipment

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for metal bonding adhesives in the medical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metal bonding adhesives market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in demand for lightweight and low-carbon emission vehicles, and the growing requirement for packaged food and beverages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metal bonding adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Metal bonding adhesives market sizing

• Metal bonding adhesives market forecast

• Metal bonding adhesives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal bonding adhesives market vendors that include 3M Corp., Arkema SA, Astral Adhesives Ltd., CTec N.I Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Ford Motor Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., Hybond Ltd., Infinity Bond Adhesives, KENT United Kingdom Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parson Adhesives Inc., Permabond LLC, Sika AG, and Solvay SA. Also, the metal bonding adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

