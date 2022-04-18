The Global Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 2.45 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268929/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the predictive presymptomatic testing market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing healthcare spending worldwide, increasing demand for genetic counseling, and a rise in awareness toward early screening of genetic disorders.

The predictive presymptomatic testing market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The predictive presymptomatic testing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Cancer diseases

• Genetic diseases

• Cardiovascular diseases



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing prevalence of genetic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the predictive presymptomatic testing market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in awareness toward early screening of genetic disorders, and advancements in genetic testing techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the predictive presymptomatic testing market covers the following areas:

• Predictive presymptomatic testing market sizing

• Predictive presymptomatic testing market forecast

• Predictive presymptomatic testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading predictive presymptomatic testing market vendors that include 23andMe Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., BioAxis DNA Research Centre P Ltd., Color Genomics Inc., Deep Genomics, Direct Laboratory Services LLC, DNA and U, Editas Medicine Inc., Healius Ltd., Illumina Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Mapmygenome India Ltd., myDNA Life Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sysmex Corp., and Veritas Genetics Inc. Also, the predictive presymptomatic testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

