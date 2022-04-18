The Global Data Exfiltration Market is expected to grow by $ 36.57 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Exfiltration Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268915/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the data exfiltration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by data security concerns, a growing number of SMEs, and the increasing popularity of remote working.

The data exfiltration market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The data exfiltration market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• SMEs

• Large enterprise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of cloud security as one of the prime reasons driving the data exfiltration market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and implementation of ai in enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data exfiltration market covers the following areas:

• Data exfiltration market sizing

• Data exfiltration market forecast

• Data exfiltration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data exfiltration market vendors that include A1Logic, Alert Logic Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Clearswift GmbH, CoSoSys Srl, Dtex Systems Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., GTB Technologies Inc., HackerOne Inc., Hillstone Networks Inc., iboss Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., McAfee Corp., Netwrix Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Securosis LLC, and Trellix. Also, the data exfiltration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268915/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________