The Global Spirulina Extract Market is expected to grow by $ 138.74 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the spirulina extract market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for natural and clean label colors, expansive use of spirulina powder as a dietary supplement, and growing demand for spirulina powder from research laboratories.

The spirulina extract market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The spirulina extract market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Nutraceuticals

• Food and beverages

• Animal feed and pet food

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the potential health benefits of spirulina as one of the prime reasons driving the spirulina extract market growth during the next few years. Also, the high nutritional value of spirulina and increased R and D investments in commercial spirulina products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on spirulina extract market covers the following areas:

• Spirulina extract market sizing

• Spirulina extract market forecast

• Spirulina extract market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spirulina extract market vendors that include Aim Grow Biotech Co. Ltd., AromataGroup Srl, BASF SE, C.B.N. Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cyanotech Corp., DIC Corp., Dohler GmbH, E.I.D. Parry India Ltd., Far East Bio Tec Co. Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd., Givaudan SA, GNC Holdings LLC, Green Jeeva LLC, Herbo Nutra, Ideal Natural Extract, NOW Health Group Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., and Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Also, the spirulina extract market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

