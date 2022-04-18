USI Insurance Services Acquires Benefits 7

VALHALLA, N.Y., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Vincennes, Indiana-based employee benefits brokerage and advisory firm, Benefits 7, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Benefits 7 Partner, James Franklin, stated: “This exciting partnership with USI further strengthens our ability to help employers optimize their benefit plans by offering access to USI’s expanded suite of industry-leading solutions and expertise.”



“Since our company’s founding in 1987, Benefits 7 has grown to become one of the leading employee benefit advisory firms in Indiana,” stated Benefits 7 Partner, Guy Henry. “By joining forces with USI, one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms, our clients will benefit from USI’s ONE Advantage® platform, offering detailed analytics and exceptional insights aimed at enhancing benefits, improving employee health and reducing costs.”



William Henry, Benefits 7 Partner, added: “Together, Benefits 7 and USI will offer a distinctive suite of employee benefit, property and casualty, personal risk and retirement solutions to our valued clients, who will continue to work with the same team of local professionals they’ve come to know and trust.”



Thomas Cassady, USI’s regional CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome the talented professionals from Benefits 7 to the USI family. Together, we look forward to building on their strong reputation and delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise for our current and future clients throughout Indiana and the Midwest region.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



