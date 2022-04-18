Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry in Argentina 2022: Focus on Prescription Drugs, Generic Drugs, OTC Medicines, Medical Research and Clinical Trials

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry in Argentina - Forecast and Analysis 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic brought about renewed investment in the Argentinian healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and a growing trend for non-communicable diseases in the population. Nevertheless, despite the increased investment, the government continues to be faced with financial and political challenges, which the pandemic further intensified.



Argentina was one of the region's worst affected in terms of COVID-19 infections, and the pandemic and ensuing lockdown have had a significant economic impact on the country. With the vaccination program going on, there have been some delays in getting most of the population vaccinated.



Argentina is one of the top ten attractive pharmaceutical and healthcare markets in Latin America, and there are many revenue-generating opportunities for drugmakers, which is why the country is seeing a steady stream of investment in recent years. However, issues with intellectual property rights continue to plague the industry.



In this industry scenario, the report presents an in-depth analysis of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry of Argentina.



The report covers the following data:

A brief overview of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the Americas and a snapshot of the sector across some leading and underperforming markets of the region.

An in-depth coverage of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Argentina by sectors along with an analysis of how the COVID-19 pandemic is effecting the industry.

The report analyzes the segments of prescription drugs, generic drugs, OTC medicines, and also analyzes the landscape for medical research and clinical trials in Argentina.

A SWOT analysis of the Argentinian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

The report takes an up-close view of the regulatory framework governing the Argentinian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, and the challenges being faced in terms of intellectual property rights.

Competition in the industry, along with an in-depth analysis of the both the domestic and multinational players in the sector like Laboratorios Bago, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co. Inc. (MSD), Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi SA.

A detailed forecast of the Argentinian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry by segments completes this comprehensive analysis.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Industry Definition

Brief View of the Americas Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Sector

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry in Argentina: SWOT Analysis

Chronic Medical Conditions in Argentina

Regulatory Framework of the Industry

Import/Export of Pharmaceuticals in Argentina

Competition in the Industry

Forecast: Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry in Argentina

Major Industry Players

Laboratorios Bago

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co. Inc. (MSD)

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi SA

