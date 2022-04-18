The Global Video Managed Services Market is expected to grow by $ 3.95 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 23.36% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Managed Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268898/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the video managed services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency, the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance, and increased adoption of IoT solutions.

The video managed services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The video managed services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Enterprises

• Government



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing automation in managed services as one of the prime reasons driving the video managed services market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of big data and analytics services and the adoption of BYOD (bring your own device) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on video managed services market covers the following areas:

• Video managed services market sizing

• Video managed services market forecast

• Video managed services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video managed services market vendors that include Adtech Systems LLC, Applied Global Technologies, AT and T Inc., AVI SPL LLC, BT Group Plc, Cameo Global Inc., Cinos Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Gurusons Communications Pvt. Ltd., ideyaLabs, Internet MegaMeeting LLC, Macro Technologies, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Plantronics Inc., Premiere Global Services Inc., Radio Technical Services Ltd., Sota Solutions Ltd., TELUS Corp., Vega Technology Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Also, the video managed services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268898/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________