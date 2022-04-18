The Global Peaches and Nectarines Market is expected to grow by $ 798.66 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peaches and Nectarines Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268897/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the peaches and nectarines market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising production and consumption of peaches and nectarines in the European market, rising demand for stone fruits globally, and rising awareness of the health benefits offered by stone fruits.

The peaches and nectarines market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The peaches and nectarines market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising imports and export of peaches and nectarines as one of the prime reasons driving the peaches and nectarines market growth during the next few years. Also, rising cultivation activities globally, and changing tree architecture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the peaches and nectarines market covers the following areas:

• Peaches and nectarines market sizing

• Peaches and nectarines market forecast

• Peaches and nectarines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peaches and nectarines market vendors that include BeFresh Ltd., DLJ Produce Inc., Echo International Export Co. Inc., EREN Fruits, and Vegetables Exporter Supplier Packaging Co., Gadco Egypt, Gesex SA, Gold Scorpion S.L, MANDAR FOOD PRODUCTS, Minsa Creation Pvt. Ltd., PR Farms Inc., Prima Wawona, Ramiya Trading Plc, Sadira, Sun World International LLC, Sunwest Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., and Wawona Frozen Foods Inc. Also, the peaches and nectarines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

