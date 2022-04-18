Gantry Industrial Robots Market Worth USD 5.17 Billion by 2029 | Gantry Industrial Robots Industry Exhibiting CAGR of 9.4% During 2022-2029

Pune, India, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gantry Industrial Robots Market size was USD 2.53 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 2.76 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.17 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The increasing applications of robots and exponential investments by automotive players and venture capitalists are expected to propel market development. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Gantry Industrial Robots Market, 2022-2029.”

Gantry industrial robots are machines retrofitted with manipulators and placed on aerial systems to enable them to move in parallel planes. The increasing applications of robots in material handling and manufacturing are expected to propel industry growth. Furthermore, exponential investments from automotive players and venture capitalists are expected to bolster gantry industrial robots’ adoption. Moreover, the lower operational costs and free floor spaces are expected to boost market development during the upcoming years.

Key Players Profiled in the Gantry Industrial Robots Market Report are:

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

TOSHIBA MACHINE CO., Ltd. (Japan)

Liebherr (Germany)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Kuka AG (Germany)

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (U.S.)

Sage Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Gudel Group AG (Switzerland)

Regional Insights

Presence of Several Robot Manufacturers to Propel Market Development in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific market share because of the presence of several robot manufacturers. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain significant momentum during the upcoming years. Furthermore, the rising focus of manufacturers on the expansion and manufacturing of gantry industrial robots is expected to propel market development.

In North America, the continuous trend of automated manufacturing to enhance industries in the U.S. is expected to foster gantry industrial robots’ adoption. These factors may drive the gantry industrial robot industry development.

In Europe, the high gantry industrial robots’ density in the automobile sector is expected to boost sales. Further, highly developed automation systems are expected to propel industry growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact:

Manufacturing Restraints to Impede Market Development

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of manufacturing restraints. The sudden spike in COVID patients and the imposition of strict government norms are expected to propel market development. Furthermore, the restrictions on transport lead to the lack of raw materials and resources required for raw material production. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, automation production techniques, and part-time shifts may allow manufacturers to recover costs and balance costs.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 9.4 % 2029 Value Projection USD 5.17 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.53 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By Industry, By Region Growth Drivers Continued Innovation & Ongoing Automation to Augment Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Initial High Investment & Required Daily Maintenance to Impede Market Growth





Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into 1-axis, 2-axis, 3-axis, 4-axis, and others (6-axis). Based on application, it is classified into handling, palletizing, welding, and others. As per the industry, it is categorized into packaging, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, semiconductors & electronics, heavy engineering machinery, aerospace & railway, plastic industry, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Ongoing Automation and Continued Innovations to Augment Industry Development

Swift delivery and production of customized components are likely to foster gantry industrial robots demand. Automation, accuracy, and precision are expected to enhance output consistencies. Further, industrial robots enable manufacturers to continue production and boost accuracy and precision. The rising adoption of automated production techniques is expected to attract significant demand for industrial robots. Also, the reduction of machine complexities and the adoption of intelligent systems in automation may propel industry growth. These factors may drive the gantry industrial robots market growth.

However, high investments and maintenance are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Announce New Software to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel software to enhance product quality and boost brand image. For example, KUKA AG unveiled its iiQKA.OS in April 2021. It offers a new ecosystem and provides access to various equipment, services, apps, programs, and components. This factor may enable companies to boost the product’s adoption. Furthermore, the adoption of research and development, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and expansion strategies may enable manufacturers to boost their market position and annual revenues.

Industry Development

March 2021: ABB robots were awarded a prestigious – “Best of the Best Red Dot” award for its prestigious and new ‘cobot GoFa’for its unique design concept that makes the robot accessible and appealing for users.

