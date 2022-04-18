The Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market is expected to grow by $ 6.93 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 20.93% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Farming Technologies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268891/?utm_source=GNW

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the indoor farming technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to improve the yield of crops and reduce crop wastage, reduction in pollution and deforestation, and increase in certified products.

The indoor farming technologies market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The indoor farming technologies market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Greenhouse farming

• Vertical farming



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing need for food security as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor farming technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing opportunities to become self-sufficient and increasing use of renewable power sources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on indoor farming technologies market covers the following areas:

• Indoor farming technologies market sizing

• Indoor farming technologies market forecast

• Indoor farming technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading indoor farming technologies market vendors that include Advanced Grow lights, Agrowtek Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., California LightWorks, Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, General Electric Co., GreenTech Agro LLC, Growlink, Honeywell International Inc., Industries Harnois Inc., KCC Companies, Koninklijke Philips NV, Link4 Corp., LumiGrow Inc., Motorleaf, Richel Group SAS, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd, and ZipGrow Inc. Also, the indoor farming technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

