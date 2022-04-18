The Global Smart Home Safety Market is expected to grow by $ 14.10 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 16.48% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Home Safety Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268888/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart home safety market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of cloud-based technologies, increased adoption of smartphones, and cost savings due to effective monitoring technology.

The smart home safety market analysis includes product and service segments and geographic landscape.



The smart home safety market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cameras and monitoring systems

• Alarms

• Locks and sensors

• Detectors



By Service

• Professional installation

• Self-installation



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the remote arming of the smart home alarm system as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home safety market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of bluetooth and low-power Wi-Fi to operate smart home products and the emergence of IoT in residential security systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart home safety market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Control4 Corp., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Microsoft Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Zhuohao Intelligent Electronic Development Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Smartlabs Inc., and Panasonic Corp. Also, the smart home safety market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

