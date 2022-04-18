The Global IT Asset Management Software Market is expected to grow by $ 4.23 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Asset Management Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268885/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the IT asset management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid adoption of asset management software and the growing importance of asset tracking, increasing need to comply with asset management standards, and expansion of IT infrastructure.

The IT asset management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The IT asset management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of cloud-based asset management software services as one of the prime reasons driving the IT asset management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid proliferation of bring your own device (BYOD) policy and evolution of the internet of things (IoT) and rapidly growing number of IoT devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on IT asset management software market covers the following areas:

• IT asset management software market sizing

• IT asset management software market forecast

• IT asset management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT asset management software market vendors that include BMC Software Inc., Certero Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Dell Technologies Inc., Flexera Software LLC, Freshworks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., InvGate, Ivanti Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PrismHR Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Snow Software AB, SolarWinds Corp., SysAid Technologies Ltd., and Ziff Davis LLC. Also, the IT asset management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



