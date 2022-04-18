Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Application, By Card Type, By Capacity, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SD memory card is an open standard, mainly used in digital cameras, mp3, video cameras, computer vision, electronic photo devices, e-book, dashcams, etc. The SD memory card is also known as the micro SD card, mini SD card, or the small size SD card.
This is one small, but great storage device for pictures and movies. The memory card has a circuit that works like the computer's USB port or the camera's camera port. The memory cards come in different sizes and data capacities. For the purpose of the information, it will be using the smallest size SD memory cards.
Market Dynamics
Growing sales of smartphones are expected to boost the global secure digital (SD) memory card market growth over the forecast period. As per the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. This, in turn, has increased the demand for SD cards across the region.
Furthermore, the launch of the fastest and largest capacity SD memory cards by companies is expected to accelerate growth of the global secure digital (SD) memory card market in the near future.
