ASEAN Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2032

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recorded sales worth of US$ 19.9 Mn in 2021, the ASEAN dysphagia diet thickening agents market is expected to experience high growth over the forecast period owing to rising ageing population and increasing number of swallowing disorders in the ASEAN region. The dysphagia diet thickening agents market is estimated to expand at a value CAGR of nearly 5.3% from 2022 to 2032.



Dysphagia is a disorder that makes it hard to swallow, owing to the loss of muscle control. It could be caused by many conditions and diseases that affect the muscles or nerves in the chest, head, abdomen, or neck. The most common causes are Parkinson’s disease and stroke; however, it may also be caused from oral cancer surgery, brain injury (such as traumatic brain injury), or other medical conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In addition, dysphagia is one of the major side effects of smoking cigarettes for prolonged durations. In 2020, the highest prevalence of tobacco use in the world was reported in South East Asian region at 27.9%. It has been estimated by WHO that smoking kills around 6 Mn people each year. The smoking rate for men in Asian countries is significantly higher at 35% than the OECD average of 24. This fuels dysphagia slowly through reduction in food consumption and leads to rising incidence of oropharyngeal cancer. Dysphagia is also prevalent among the elderly population.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33043

Thus, rising prevalence of dysphagia and growing need for dysphagia diets in the elder population are boosting demand growth of dysphagia diet thickening agents. Furthermore, dysphagia treatment and awareness surrounding it has increased, owing to practical swallowing problems encountered by patients suffering from dysphagia, and this is projected to drive market growth going forward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for powder thickeners by form type for dysphagia diet thickening agents is growing tremendously. The powder form is a readily available substitute for gel-type thickeners for the management of dysphagia in most cases, and the segment is expected to hold a market share of around 82.3% by value in 2022.

Hospital pharmacies are steadily growing because of the availability of adequate supply of broad variety of dysphagia diet thickening agents and well-skilled supported staff. Thus, hospital pharmacies will hold a high market share of 50.1% in 2022

The Indonesia dysphagia diet thickening agents market will account for around 22.6% market share in 2022.



Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33043

“Increasing prevalence of strokes and swallowing disorders, rising awareness regarding dysphagia in ASEAN countries, and launching of paediatric-specific thickening products will boost the ASEAN dysphagia diet thickening agents market over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key market players promote their products at professional scientific meetings and conferences. This promotional strategy is expected to be highly impactful to enter the market

Additionally, industry grouping (acquisitions or collaboration/partnership agreements) aims to support the distribution of a wide range of products across economies, and emerging players are extending their partnerships to strengthen their product portfolios.

For instance, in July 2020, Ingredion Incorporated acquired PureCircle Limited in order to strengthen its product portfolio.



Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33043

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the ASEAN dysphagia diet thickening agents market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the form (gel type thickeners, powder thickeners) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies), across the ASEAN region.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com