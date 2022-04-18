The Global Silicone Fluid Market is expected to grow by $ 1.35 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Fluid Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658106/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period. Our report on the silicone fluid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from the personal care industry, superior properties of silicone fluid, and increasing demand from developing countries.

The silicone fluid market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The silicone fluid market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Personal and home care

• Energy

• Agriculture

• Textiles

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of silicone fluids in the food processing industry as one of the prime reasons driving the silicone fluid market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for bio-based products and capacity expansion of silicone fluid will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on silicone fluid market covers the following areas:

• Silicone fluid market sizing

• Silicone fluid market forecast

• Silicone fluid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silicone fluid market vendors that include BRB International BV, CHT Group, Clearco Products Co. Inc., Genesee Polymers Corp., Innospec Inc., KCC Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Avantor Inc., Orkla ASA, PCC SE, Polytek Development Corp., Ningbo Runhe High-tech Materials Co. Ltd., Schill + Seilacher Struktol GmbH, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Silicone Solutions Ltd., Siltech Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Wacker Chemie AG, and Om Tex Chem Pvt. Ltd. Also, the silicone fluid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

