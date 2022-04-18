Worldwide Smart Greenhouse Industry to 2026 - by Technology, Application and Geography

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Greenhouse Market (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cultivation of crops under monitored and controlled environment is done in what is called a greenhouse. However, managing to do so without human intervention is what a smart greenhouse is capable of. Automation is making its way into practically everything around us and agriculture is not far behind. Smart greenhouses are increasingly being adopted to have more efficient cultivation methods in place.

The growing global population is driving the need for such systems and is the reason why the smart greenhouse market will experience a robust growth rate during the forecast period considered in this report. A substantial amount of research and development is being conducted and funded by governments and universities across the globe to further the use of smart greenhouses.



The need for a high initial investment is one of the main inhibitors for the growth of the smart greenhouse market. Coupled with this is the fact that there is considerable amount of lack of awareness, especially in the under-developed and developing regions across the world. The smart greenhouse market is expected to cross $1.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.



