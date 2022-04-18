Change in AS Tallinna Vesi’s investor calendar 

English Estonian

As of the first quarter of 2022, AS Tallinna Vesi will no longer disclose separate operational results, and the Company's financial and operational results will be disclosed in a joint stock exchange announcement.



The aim of this change is to make it easier to communicate and process information for investors. In the quarterly financial and operational results report, investors will find all the most important financial and quality indicators of AS Tallinna Vesi. Overview of the quarterly results is also given at the webinars organized on the same day as the publication of the announcement.

Updated investor calendar:

19 January 2022 Q1 operational results for 2021

28 January 2022 Q4 resuts for 2021 and unaudited results for 2021

1 April 2022 Audited results for 2021

29 April 2022 Q1 financial and operational results for 2022

03 June 2022 Annual General Meeting

29 July 2022 Q2 financial and operational results for 2022

28 October 2022 Q3 financial and operational results for 2022

An updated investor calendar can also be found on the company's website.





Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee



