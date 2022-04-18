XPO Logistics Announces Openings of Two New Less-Than-Truckload Terminals

Expands LTL capacity in Southern California and Atlanta metro area

GREENWICH, Conn., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced the further expansion of its North American LTL network with the upcoming openings of two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals:

The Adelanto, California terminal will expand XPO’s footprint in San Bernardino County, where an influx of business development is driving demand for LTL services. The 51,500 sq. ft. facility includes 99 doors and a freight assembly center, and is expected to open this month.

The Conley, Georgia terminal will be a sister site to XPO’s existing terminal and freight assembly center in Atlanta, adding pickup-and-delivery capacity in a high-volume metropolitan area. The 55,000 sq. ft. facility has 97 doors and is expected to open in May.

Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re making strategic investments to optimize our network for the long-term. In California, demand is on the rise from manufacturing and retail expansion in the High Desert area. Atlanta is one of the largest LTL regions in the South, and a freight gateway into Florida. We’ll continue to add capacity where it will be most effective in driving efficiency, growth and returns.”

The announcement marks XPO’s latest progress with its five-point LTL action plan introduced in October 2021. The main components are to continuously improve network efficiencies to best serve customers; continue to deploy proprietary pricing technology; increase the annual graduate count in the company’s national truck driver training network; increase production at the company’s trailer manufacturing facility in Arkansas; and add 900 net new doors to the network by the end of 2023. With the two new openings, the company will have added 345 cumulative net new doors under the plan.

