TELA Bio Appoints D. Taylor Ocasio as General Counsel

MALVERN, Pa., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy, today announced the hiring of D. Taylor Ocasio as the Company's new General Counsel (GC). As GC, Mr. Ocasio will lead the Company's legal and governance efforts.



Mr. Ocasio joins TELA with nearly ten years of corporate legal operations and healthcare industry experience. Most recently, Mr. Ocasio served as Deputy General Counsel of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, where he helped lead the legal functions and compliance programs. Prior to that, Mr. Ocasio served as Assistant General Counsel of Catalent Pharma Solutions, a global provider of biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health products, supporting its Biologics, Gene and Cell therapy business unit. Mr. Ocasio also held Associate and Senior Associate positions with Pepper Hamilton LLP and Hogan Lovells US LLP in their Health Science and Corporate Securities practices. Mr. Ocasio received a Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Drexel University's Thomas R. Kline School of Law.

"I am tremendously pleased to have Taylor on the TELA Bio team. He brings a rich breadth of knowledge and experience to the role and will be a valuable addition to the Company," said Antony Koblish, president and CEO of TELA Bio. "His extensive knowledge of life sciences and corporate securities will be an asset to TELA as we continue to grow an exceptionally strong team."

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

332-895-3230

ir@telabio.com