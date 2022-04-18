Lost Oak Winery Is Putting Texas on the Map

BURLESON, Texas, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lost Oak Winery, a family-owned and operated winery located in Burleson, Texas, is putting the Lone Star State on the map with their wine, which - they are proud to proclaim - is "100% Texas."

Founded by Gene Estes in 2006, Lost Oak Winery is located on the banks of Village Creek, with three cultivated vineyards, stately oak trees, and winding walking paths. The winery found success in relatively short order, winning a double gold medal in the San Francisco Chronicle competition in 2012.

Mind you, it was a victory that also led to a big change - originally known as Lone Oak, the competition led them to discover that a Sonoma vineyard had already trademarked that name - but at the same, the winery was able to start a new chapter with a big win.

A great deal of Lost Oak's success can be placed on the shoulders of one woman: Roxanne Myers, president of the winery. In fact, to simply say that she's the president doesn't do her contributions justice, since she has a hand in every aspect of the winery from the Tasting Room all the way to the top of the company. Over the course of the last 13 years, Myers has helped increase Lost Oak's sales by 600%, enabling the winery to expand into the Hill Country by developing a robust event business.

"Texas is now the fifth-largest wine-producing state next to California, Oregon, Washington and New York," said Myers. "Texas wineries are now contributing more than $13.1 billion of economic value to the state, and you can rest assured that Lost Oak is doing everything we can to raise those figures even higher, including shipping our products straight to consumers."

Among Lost Oak's more notable wines:

2020 Shiraz Reserve , recently won double gold in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Shiraz is a mix of ripe red berries and soft oak notes with flavors of mocha and caramel.

, recently won double gold in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Shiraz is a mix of ripe red berries and soft oak notes with flavors of mocha and caramel. 2019 Gewürztraminer , a deep inhale reveals aromas reminiscent of flowers and flavors of lychee and hints of ripe pineapple.

, a deep inhale reveals aromas reminiscent of flowers and flavors of lychee and hints of ripe pineapple. 2019 Mourvédre Rosé , featuring aromas of spring flowers and honeydew mixed with a hint of minerality.

, featuring aromas of spring flowers and honeydew mixed with a hint of minerality. 2021 Sauvignon Blanc , with an overwhelming aroma of Bosc pear and a hint of citrus.

, with an overwhelming aroma of Bosc pear and a hint of citrus. 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon , featuring aromas of black cherries, currants, and a hint of licorice.

, featuring aromas of black cherries, currants, and a hint of licorice. 2019 Texas Duet, a 50/50 blend of Muscat and Gewürztraminer with an aroma of wildflowers and sweet spices.

About Lost Oak Winery:

Inspired by founder Gene Estes' creativity and passion in the art of winemaking, Lost Oak Winery was founded in 2006 in Burelson, Texas. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in French-inspired wines that are 100% Texas. Lost Oak has continued its lengthy legacy with awards for its leadership role in the dedication to and support and promotion of the Texas wine industry, including their longtime affiliation with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association.

