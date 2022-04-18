Insights on the Face Mask Detection Global Market to 2027 - Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Detection Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global face mask detection market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global face mask detection market to grow with a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on face mask detection market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on face mask detection market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global face mask detection market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global face mask detection market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Compulsion of using face masks across the world

Increase in public safety standards

2) Restraints

Privacy concerns and lack of accuracy in face mask detection

3) Opportunities

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the face mask detection market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the face mask detection market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global face mask detection market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Face Mask Detection Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Face Mask Detection Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Face Mask Detection Market



4. Face Mask Detection Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Face Mask Detection Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software



6. Global Face Mask Detection Market by Technology

6.1. Optical

6.2. E-beam



7. Global Face Mask Detection Market by Application

7.1. Airport

7.2. Hospital

7.3. Others



8. Global Face Mask Detection Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Face Mask Detection Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Face Mask Detection Market by Technology

8.1.3. North America Face Mask Detection Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Face Mask Detection Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Face Mask Detection Market by Component

8.2.2. Europe Face Mask Detection Market by Technology

8.2.3. Europe Face Mask Detection Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Face Mask Detection Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Face Mask Detection Market by Component

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Face Mask Detection Market by Technology

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Face Mask Detection Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Face Mask Detection Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Face Mask Detection Market by Component

8.4.2. RoW Face Mask Detection Market by Technology

8.4.3. RoW Face Mask Detection Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Face Mask Detection Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Face Mask Detection Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Asura Technologies

9.2.2. Aerialtronics

9.2.3. Canaan Inc.

9.2.4. InData Labs

9.2.5. LeewayHertz

9.2.6. Microsoft Corporation

9.2.7. Mobisoft Infotech LLC

9.2.8. NEC Corporation

9.2.9. Sightcorp

9.2.10. Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.

