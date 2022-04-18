United States Lime Market to Reach USD 2.46 Billion by 2028 | U.S. Lime Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 1.8% During Forecast Period

Pune, India, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. lime market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand for calcium hydroxide by the steel industry is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled “U.S. Lime Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 2.14 billion in 2020 and USD 2.17 billion in 2021.

Additionally, the surging demand for several manufacturing applications, including the production of bioplastics, sugar, paper & pulp, glass, and others, is predicted to bolster the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation-



On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into hydrated lime and quick lime. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into water treatment, mining & metallurgy, building material, agriculture, and others.

Report Coverage-

It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

It provides a comprehensive market assessment.

Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-lime-market-106592

List of Key Market Players-

Carmeuse (Belgium)

Lhoist Group (Belgium)

Graymont Limited (Canada)

Mississippi Lime Company (U.S.)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (U.S.)

Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation (U.S.)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Cheney Lime & Cement Company (U.S.)

Pete Lien & Sons Inc. (U.S.)

Valley Mineral LLC (U.S.)

Brookville Manufacturing (U.S.)

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Cleaner Steel to Amplify Market Growth

Lime plays a vital role in the steelmaking process. It impacts productivity, metallurgical properties, steel quality, and total production costs. The market is being driven by the high demand for cleaner steel by the automotive and construction industries. Additionally, the rising architectural development further augments the demand for steel, thereby fueling the U.S. lime market growth.

Lime is also used in treating industrial and mining wastewater. It maintains the pH levels of the wastewater and removes nitrogen, phosphorous, and other such toxins. This creates high product demand for various applications and amplifies the U.S. lime market growth. The stringent government regulations implemented to treat and limit water contaminants are further helping the market expand.

Additionally, lime is vital for several manufacturing applications, including the production of bioplastics, sugar, paper & pulp, glass, and others. This is predicted to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, the high carbon emissions that arise during production may hamper the market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-lime-market-106592

Regional Insights-

Expanding Construction Industry to Fuel Region’s Growth

The market size in the U.S. was USD 2.14 billion in 2020. The high product demand from various end-use industries is a key factor boosting the U.S. lime market share. The expanding construction industry and rising infrastructural development are stimulating the market's growth. Moreover, the improvements of water treatment plants by companies located in the region are expected to complement the market growth.

The major consumers of the product have been construction, environmental, and chemical & industrial markets.

According to the U.S. government’s Mineral Commodity Study, approximately 16.9 million tons of lime were manufactured in the U.S. in 2019 and was estimated to be approximately 16 million tons in 2020.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Emphasize Expansions to Gain Competitive Edge

The market comprises several key players, including Lhoist Group, United States lime & Minerals Inc., Carmeuse, and Mississippi Lime Company. The key players emphasize investments and expansions to acquire a competitive edge in the market. For instance, Carmeuse Overseas commenced the construction of a greenfield lime plant, Chaux de la Teranga, in Bandia Senegal in May 2020. The plant is estimated to have 250 tons/day capacity.

Key Industry Developments-

November 2020: Lhoist North America opened a new distribution facility in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., for dolomitic quicklime for the steel industry. The company aims to fulfill the rising demand for high purity steel in the steel industry.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/u-s-lime-market-106592

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis U.S. Lime Market Average Sales Price Lime Production Cost Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lime Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-lime-market-106592

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com