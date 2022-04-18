EXL recognized as a Cybersecurity Transparent Leader by Censinet and KLAS Research

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced today that it has been recognized as a Cybersecurity Transparent Leader by Censinet and KLAS Research.



Censinet, the leading provider of risk information technology (IT) management solutions for the healthcare industry, and KLAS, a leading healthcare industry research and insights firm, have collaborated to create a set of standardized best practices and benchmarks for evaluating healthcare industry cybersecurity practices. Leaders are determined by evaluating performance against the five most prevalent cybersecurity threats and 10 cybersecurity practices that address those threats, as outlined in the healthcare-specific approach to cybersecurity in HHS 405(d) Aligning Health Care Industry Security Approaches Program.

“Healthcare third-party vendors, like the providers they support, are constantly confronting cybersecurity risk and need to stay vigilant on industry best practices for proactive protection,” said Cormac Miller, Censinet President. “Cybersecurity Transparent Leaders like EXL have demonstrated a clear pattern of doing just that, and we are proud to recognize their rigorous approach to safeguarding against data breaches that can be devastating to an organization and its clients.”

The Cybersecurity Transparent Leaders were officially announced at the HIMSS22 Global Health and Exhibition Conference in Orlando, Florida earlier this month.

“The healthcare industry is constantly changing, and with these pivots come new threats to data privacy and security,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President and Business Head at EXL Health. “We take pride in incorporating leading cybersecurity practices into sustainable data-driven solutions that help put our customers’ minds at ease.”

