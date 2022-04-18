FTI Consulting Grows Financial Services Practice with Addition of Enrique Ubarri

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued investment in its Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of Enrique Ubarri as a Senior Managing Director.



Mr. Ubarri, who is based in Miami, brings more than 20 years of financial services experience, working in both large financial institutions and in consulting, with a strong background in advising organizations on regulatory compliance issues. At FTI Consulting, Mr. Ubarri will focus on anti-money laundering and consumer finance matters.

“Enrique is an accomplished, customer-focused and performance-driven senior executive,” said Stella Mendes, Leader of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting. “His experience providing strategic advice to financial institutions will help our clients manage challenges and navigate rapidly changing regulatory environments.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ubarri said, “I am pleased to work alongside a group of talented and experienced professionals at FTI Consulting. Today’s financial leaders face many challenges, including growing regulation and compliance pressures. Our team is able to bring a depth of knowledge and results-focused expertise to help clients address their most urgent needs and enhance outcomes.”

Mr. Ubarri’s hiring follows the appointment of Troy Kubes as a Managing Director in January. Mr. Kubes brings more than 20 years of experience from Equifax, where he most recently served as Vice President and Deputy Chief Compliance Officer. He was the company’s lead compliance officer for all U.S.-based regulatory compliance efforts, including strategic engagement in Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) examinations. He also was responsible for issues management, regulatory compliance frameworks and change management.

