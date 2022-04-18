Worldwide Pyrimethamine Industry to 2030 - by Indication, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pyrimethamine Market, by Indication, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pyrimethamine is a medicine used to treat protozoan infections. Pyrimethamine belongs to a class of drugs known as antiparasitics. It works by killing parasites. It is commonly used as an antimalarial (for the treatment and prevention of malaria), as well as to treat Toxoplasma gondii infections, and it is also used in combination with the antibiotic sulfa sulfadiazine for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive people. Toxoplasmosis is a serious, life-threatening, and sometimes fatal infection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recognized toxoplasmosis as one of the five neglected parasitic infections. A large number of people are infected with toxoplasmosis; however, only a few patients will have serious complications. The routes of transmission of Toxoplasma gondii infection are food, contact with animals (cats), water, soil, and others.
As pyrimethamine is resistant to many Plasmodium species, it is generally administered in conjunction with sulfa and folinic acid. Pyrimethamine has also been found to limit the expression of the gene for superoxide dismutase 1, a protein associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Market Dynamics
The increasing number of HIV patients worldwide is anticipated to drive the growth of the global pyrimethamine market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the global HIV statistics fact sheet published by The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2020, globally, there were 37.7 million (30.2 million-45.1 million) people living with HIV, out of which 36.0 million (28.9 million-43.2 million) were adults, 1.7 million (1.2 million-2.2 million) were children aged between 0-14 years, and 53% of all people living with HIV were women and girls.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pyrimethamine market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global pyrimethamine market based on the following parameters - company highlights, types portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and market strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Cerovene Healthcare PVT LTD, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Impax Laboratories, Inc., NCBO BioPortal, Pfizer, Inc., PRN Pharmacal, SUDA Pharmaceuticals, Taj Accura Pharmaceuticals, TargetMo Chemicals Inc., Evaluate Ltd., and Abcam
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global pyrimethamine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global pyrimethamine market
