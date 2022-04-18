Global Aliphatic Polyketone Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aliphatic Polyketone Market, by Grade, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aliphatic polyketones are characterized by carbon-carbon backbone consisting of carbon monoxide and alpha-olefins. Their perfectly alternating structure gives rise to a unique combination of properties such as short molding cycles, low warpage, superior resilience, and snappability, and others. These polymers are suitable for injection molding, extrusion, rotational molding, and blow molding as well as the production of coatings, films, and fibers.



Market Dynamics

Players operating in the aliphatic polyketone market are focusing on various marketing strategies, in order to promote its applications. For instance, in March 2018, PolySource LLC (distributor of aliphatic polyketone in North America) presented a technical paper titled 'Aliphatic Polyketone in Fuel Contact Applications' at the 2018 ITB Automotive Energy Storage Systems Conference held in Michigan (U.S.). The company aims to increase the market share of aliphatic polyketone in North American automotive applications.



Manufacturers are focusing on gradually expanding application of aliphatic polyketone in everyday commodities such as food trays, golf tees, and other leisure products. For instance, in 2019, Hyosung Chemical, in partnership with EGS (a start-up company based in South Korea), launched eco-friendly food trays made with aliphatic polyketone. The food tray has excellent solidity and wears resistance compared to existing plastic products.



Hyosung Corporation is also enhancing its customer base in global markets by participating in international trade fairs. For instance, in 2019, Hyosung Chemical and Samsung Measuring took part in IFAT India 2019- a trade fair for water, sewer, waste, and recycling technologies held in Mumbai, India, from October 15 to 18 and VIET Water 2019, a water industry trade fair held in Hanoi, Vietnam.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global aliphatic polyketone market, its market size (US$ Million and Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global aliphatic polyketone market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Hyosung Corporation

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global aliphatic polyketone market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, aliphatic polyketone manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global aliphatic polyketone market

