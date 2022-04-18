ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch™ in September 2022

REDMOND, Wash., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio Wildcard announced today that ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch™ with hundreds of hours of content including ARK: Survival Evolved and all its massive Expansion Packs Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. This bundle packed with content will launch in September 2022 in retail and the Nintendo eShop for $49.99, with the ARK base game and Scorched Earth Expansion Pack available immediately and subsequent expansions will follow in two month intervals.



Additionally in September, everyone who already owns the ARK: Survival Evolved base game on Nintendo Switch will receive this complete revamp of functionality, graphics, and optimization. Studio Wildcard has contracted with a talented third party developer who is rewriting the entire ARK Switch code from the ground-up, developing it on the latest version of Unreal Engine 4. All existing Switch player progress and Save data will be maintained.

Key new features of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for the Nintendo Switch include:

New cinematic story content to further expand the narrative of ARK: Survival Evolved.

Custom server support powered by Nitrado server networks.

“Young Explorers” Mode: Journey through the epochs in this new educational mode. Explore ARK island to discover & learn about the amazing prehistoric creatures that inspired the game. Appropriate for even the smallest survivors!



The ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is completely updated with all of the content and functionality from the home console versions of the game, adding thousands of hours of gameplay!

“Overhauling the gameplay for ARK on Switch has been on our radar for a while and we’re happy to have found a talented team who can help us realize that vision,” said Jesse Rapczak, Co-founder and Co-Creative Director, Studio Wildcard. “Adding a brand new mode that lets younger players interact with the unique primordial creatures within ARK provides a depth to the experience we hope families will enjoy!”

Studio Wildcard continues to expand its iconic dinosaur universe with announced projects “ARK: The Animated Series,” an original TV series based on the hit franchise, and ARK II, a sequel to the popular dinosaur action-adventure game ARK: Survival Evolved, both in active development. Joining the Wildcard team for both projects is acclaimed actor and devoted ARK fan Vin Diesel, who recently joined as Studio Wildcard’s President of Creative Convergence.

Studio Wildcard continues to develop free, content packed updates and themed events for ARK: Survival Evolved, including the Eggcellent Adventure event happening now and the upcoming Nordic style, cold-weather Fjordur, coming in June 2022. Check out the new Fjordur creature Andrewsarchus HERE .

Since its launch in 2015, ARK: Survival Evolved has sold over 30M units on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and amassed more than 80 million players worldwide across all major gaming platforms, spurring spin-off games and amassing a huge following of passionate fans. For the latest updates join the ARK Survivor’s conversation on Discord , follow us on Twitter , like us on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube , visit the Website at playark.com and watch us tame ‘n train leviathan dinosaurs on Twitch.TV .

ABOUT STUDIO WILDCARD

Founded in 2014 by industry veterans Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak, Studio Wildcard’s mission is to bring AAA quality to ambitious indie titles designed for core gamers. The team emphasizes direct communication with its active community, implements player feedback into its fast, iterative dev cycle, and provides tools to drive user-generated content. Studio Wildcard includes distributed developers across multiple continents, as wherever talented developers reside, Wildcard seeks them out! www.studiowildcard.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracie Kennedy

Reverb Communications

tracie@reverbinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73ab29ca-f6a7-40d4-abb9-b78d6e66e752