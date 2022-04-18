Healthcare Triangle Inc. to Present at the NobleCon18 Investor Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud and data transformation solutions are pleased to announce that today Chief Executive Officer Suresh Venkatachari will present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida - on Thursday April 21, 2022, at 11:30 AM Eastern Standard Time. There is also the opportunity to meet the management at our breakout sessions scheduled for April 20 at 1:00 PM at Table 3 and again at 3:15 PM at Table 10.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website, https://www.healthcaretriangle.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website, www.nobleconference.com, and on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, Calif., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations—including hospitals and health systems and health plans—as well as pharma and life sciences organizations, in their efforts to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle enables the rapid adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

