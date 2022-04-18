Aadi Bioscience to Participate at the Jefferies “Biotech on the Bay” Summit

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”) (NASDAQ: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President, Neil Desai, Ph.D., and senior members of Aadi's executive team will participate at the Jefferies “Biotech on the Bay” Summit, to be held in-person in Miami, FL April 26-27, 2022.



The Aadi executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Please contact your sales representative at Jefferies to register for a meeting with the company.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi’s primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO™ for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022 Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication. FYARRO is an mTOR inhibitor bound to human albumin that has demonstrated significantly higher tumor accumulation, greater mTOR target suppression, and increased tumor growth inhibition over other mTOR inhibitors in preclinical models.

Based on data from the AMPECT trial with FYARRO and following discussions with the FDA about other emerging data with FYARRO, Aadi has initiated PRECISION 1, a tumor-agnostic registrational trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi’s development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors LLC

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com



