United Farmers X (UFX) Releases NFTs

New York, NY, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team United Farmers X (UFX) is pleased to announce its NFT. The project, United Farmers X (UFX), was created to bring back transparency and trust in the crypto community.





As the project begins to gain traction, the team is pleased to announce to the crypto community that it has released a maximum of 350 NFTs, with almost 50% sold-out. Please note that 20% of all the fees for transactions go to a special NFT holder wallet, which will be distributed to all NFT holders every 14 days.

The $UFX Token

United Farmers X has a utility token with the ticker "$UFX." With a maximum supply of 250,000,000 $UFX tokens at a listing price of $0.05, investors are certainly in for a roller coaster. Token holders can use the token to purchase goods and services on the United Farmers X platform. The token contract address is 0xCe2392BD358233796e60719a31B87E113Ce76F8d.

United Farmers X Features

With a fully transparent doxxed team of developers, United Farmers X allow users to generate revenue in the DeFi space with protection. The team helps to reduce user risk, and that's why they take the issue of security seriously. The project has been fully audited and KYC verified by CoinLens, one of the most reputable audit firms in recent times.

About United Farmers X

United Farmers X is an ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain with yield farming, NFTs, and Vaults.

United Farmers X aims to provide 100% transparency to yield farmers and other investors through a solid and secure foundation that's linked to the UFX token. The team intends to use the agricultural and farming sector as a use case to support charitable causes. The project is very rare and it supports community involvement at an early stage. In fact, they partnered with Kid's Play Foundation to support their goal of keeping kids away from drugs, violence, and addictive lifestyles.

UFX aims to leverage the benefits of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to liberate farmers worldwide from poverty. That's why the team introduced a utility token, a doxxed team, yield farming, and staking pools. The team is very dedicated to the success and growth of the ecosystem.

UFX token is available on Poocoin or Pancakeswap for purchase.

Social Media Handles:

Telegram: https://t.me/official_united_farmers_xv2

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UnitedFarmersX

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unitedfarmersfinance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/united_farmers_x/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHEGD6gqYINaS1KQofkg0yA