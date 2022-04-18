Unrivaled Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon, today reported its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



Tiffany Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands stated, “Our strategy throughout 2021 was focused on building scale. As a result, we were able to leverage numerous sector opportunities, successfully positioning Unrivaled as a dominant West Coast MSO.”

“While the board and I are pleased that these efforts resulted in 2021 fiscal year revenue growth of approximately 674%, market conditions continue to shift and it’s important we pivot to capitalize on these changes. As a result, I will be shifting our focus from acquisitions to integration to ensure more profitable and sustainable growth over the long term.

“Our plans over the coming weeks and months include further refining both our strategy and structure. This includes additions to our leadership team, establishing synergies across our portfolio companies, and creating operational efficiencies through shared services. We believe these moves will effectively right size the business, improve margins, and ensure our acquisitions are accretive to strengthen our overall balance sheet.

“We continue to work diligently to strengthen our collective future. We are incredibly grateful to our team members who remain hard at work, fully focused on our day-to-day business and delivering on our commitments to customers, partners and shareholders. Relatedly, and as anticipated, we successfully closed the sale of NuLeaf last week resulting in the receipt of $6.5 million.

“And finally, I truly understand the value of regular communications with shareholders. In the coming weeks, we will release a shareholder letter with more details about our new leadership team and our go forward plans. In the meantime, I continue to be very optimistic about the future of our company and the industry.”

Financial Update

Our gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $11.97 million, compared to a gross profit of approximately, $2.64 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $9.32 million. Our gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 25.1% compared with the gross margin of 42.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020. The year over year margin decrease was due to the inclusion of the lower margin distribution operation into the portfolio in 2021. In 2020, the operation was exclusively retail.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were approximately $48.26 million, compared to approximately $19.32 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $30.12 million. In general the increase was due to costs associated with the acquisitions brought on-board in 2021 that resulted in a significantly larger company. We ended 2021 with six retail operations compared with two in 2020; as well as three distribution centers compared to none in 2020; and we ended 2021 with 334 employees compared to 52 employees at the end of 2020. As a result of operating a larger organization, we saw increases in the following areas: (i) a $4.38 million increase in salaries / payroll taxes (excluding severance), (ii) a $3.13 million increase in amortization and depreciation expenses, (iii) a $2.45 million increase in allowance for doubtful accounts, (iv) a $1.93 million increase in business and city taxes, (v) a $1.90 million increase in stock compensation expense, (vi) a $1.71 million increase in consulting and professional fees, (vii) a $1.39 million increase in insurance expense, (viii) a $1.10 million increase in advertising and promotion expense, (ix) a $1.09 million increase in security expense, and (x) a $0.87 million increase in rent expense. Another significant driver of expense increase in 2021 was a $9.10 million severance expense for the departure of the company's founders. This was an increase of $9.05 million over the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company reported revenue of $47.7 million for full year 2021 compared to $6.2 million for full 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, we reported revenue of $22.7 million compared to $2.5 million for fourth quarter 2020. These numbers exclude revenue from NuLeaf as it was "held for sale" so the $12.9 million in revenue for that operation in 2021 was excluded. Inclusion of NuLeaf would have resulted in approximately $60.6 million revenue for 2021.

The Company’s previously communicated $70 million revenue target for 2021 revenue included NuLeaf and was presented as "combined" or "pro forma" with total UMBRLA revenue for the year. Because the merger with UMBRLA occurred on July 1, 2021, the Company’s reported financial results only include approximately a half year of UMBRLA revenue.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, direct to consumer delivery, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and two cultivation facilities. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands and outdoor and greenhouse cultivation. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

UNRIVALED BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares) As of

12/31/2021 As of

12/31/2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 6,891 $ 217 Accounts receivable, net 4,677 352 Short term investments - 34,045 Inventory, net 7,179 759 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,273 214 Notes Receivable 750 - Current assets of discontinued operations 4,495 2,020 Total current assets 25,264 37,606 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 23,729 12,630 Intangible assets, net 129,637 7,714 Goodwill 51,237 6,171 Other assets 26,915 12,644 Investments 164 330 Assets of discontinued operations 17,984 23,198 TOTAL ASSETS $ 274,929 $ 100,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 31,903 $ 8,225 Acquisition liabilities - - Short-term debt 45,749 8,033 Income taxes payable 6,112 - Current liabilities of discontinued operations 2,356 10,164 Total current liabilities 86,121 26,422 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discounts 10,006 6,632 Deferred tax liabilities 5,972 - Long-term lease liabilities 21,316 7,775 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 184 335 Total long-term liabilities 37,479 14,742 Total liabilities 123,599 41,164 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 18) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, convertible series A, par value $0.001: 100 Shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and 2019; 8 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively - - Preferred stock, convertible series B, par value $0.001: - 41,000,000 Shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and 2019; 0 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively - - Common stock, par value $0.001: 990,000,000 Shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; 498,549,295 shares issued and 496,237,883 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 196,512,867 shares issued and 194,204,459 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019. 521 218 Additional paid-in capital 392,930 275,060 Treasury stock (808 ) (808 ) Accumulated deficit (245,172 ) (219,803 ) Total Unrivaled Brands, Inc. stockholders’ equity 147,471 54,667 Non-controlling interest 3,859 4,463 Total stockholders’ equity 151,329 59,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 274,929 $ 100,294



