DZS Software Thought Leader to Speak at CableLabs Envision Vendor Forum 2022

DALLAS, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, will have a presence at the upcoming CableLabs Envision Vendor Forum 2022: Mobility & Wireless in a Converged World. Rene Tio, Vice President of Product Management, DZS Cloud, will share key industry insights at the virtual event, which will be held on April 19-20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. MDT on both days. Mr. Tio’s panel discussion is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 from 10:50 a.m.-11:30 a.m. MDT.



The session, titled “Enabling Convergence Through Service Orchestration,” will explore how service orchestration is a crucial tool in operationalizing and driving the adoption of many key convergence enablers, and will touch on emerging orchestration use cases and key requirements that need to be addressed. The moderator will be Rahil Gandotra, Senior Software Architect at CableLabs. Other panelists include Ignacio Aldama, Software Architect & Product Lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Thomas Kennedy, IBM Cloud & Network Technical Lead Architect at IBM Technology Group Media & Entertainment.

“The overall theme of this year’s CableLabs vendor forum is mobile and wireline convergence, and I look forward to sharing our experience in using service orchestration solutions such as DZS Cloud play a critical role in this software-driven network architecture,” said Tio. “My presentation focuses on defining service orchestration and how it differs from traditional vendor-specific, provisioning and monitoring. Another key area I will address is how service orchestration can accomplish the intersection of diverse networking technologies, such as the Open RAN Alliance (O-RAN) service management and orchestration (SMO) framework with multi-access edge computing (MEC).”

CableLabs Envision Vendor Forum 2022: Mobility & Wireless in a Converged World centers on the wireless, mobile and converged aspects of network infrastructure, including next-generation 5G/O-RAN, 10G, WiFi 6 and the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). Envision will feature panel discussions and presentations by industry thought leaders, followed by Q&A with attendees which include senior technologists and strategists responsible for wireless and mobility infrastructure products that deliver unique, seamless, flexible and efficient services and experiences.

As a global leader in network and experience software with its DZS Cloud portfolio, DZS is uniquely positioned to help operators disrupt legacy cost models by “going virtual” with service orchestration and automation that enables the transformation to managed intelligent networks. As the access domain shifts to software, DZS Cloud is enabling customers to monetize and converge their mobile and fixed network investments by delivering high value, differentiating services for both residential and enterprise subscribers.

