ABM Supports New Environmental Protection Agency IAQ Guidelines and “Clean Air in Buildings Challenge” to Improve Ventilation and Reduce the Spread of COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In March, the Biden Administration launched its Clean Air in Buildings Challenge—an integral piece of the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan released by the Administration earlier in March, to encourage building owners, schools, colleges and universities, building operators, and organizations to implement practices and strategies that improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and diminish the spread of COVID-19. ABM, a leading provider of integrated facility solutions, today announces its enthusiastic support of the new “Clean Air in Buildings Challenge” and continues its commitment to safeguard the places and spaces people occupy every day.



To prepare building owners and operators for the challenge of improving indoor air quality, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other federal agencies, provided a guide that details the four components of recommendations that include: creating a clean indoor air action plan, optimizing fresh air ventilation, enhancing air filtration and cleaning, and engaging the building community.

Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy Officer stated, “At ABM, we applaud this action dedicated toward advancing the adoption of crucial indoor air quality guidelines. As we continue to navigate the uncertainty of COVID-19, it’s imperative that effective strategies are implemented to better equip organizational leaders to reduce the spread of the virus, thereby creating healthier spaces for all.”

Since the beginning of the year, states have been steadily removing mask mandates, re-opening facilities at full capacity, and no longer requiring proof of vaccination. As these protective protocols deescalate, there is an opportunity to apply key learnings and improve the health of the air within facilities. The Clean Air in Buildings Challenge, along with efficient standards of enhanced cleaning practices, provide a roadmap for building owners and operators to support the slowing the spread of COVID-19 variants and providing a better overall indoor environment.

Aligning with this objective, ABM continues to execute multipronged integrated facility service solutions for business decision makers and building owners and operators to deploy a holistic approach to facility health.

“Keeping occupants safe through incorporating proper ventilation, mechanical and control systems, along with several new and advanced technologies for biohazard disinfection of the air is critically important. The COVID-19 pandemic thrust a spotlight on the essential responsibility of companies to address the wellbeing of people, and businesses across industries must prioritize improvements to their facilities to achieve proper risk assessment in real-time,” said Nancy M. McClellan, ABM Expert Advisory Council.

Congress, along with the Biden Administration, has allocated hundreds of billions of dollars towards infrastructure investment, including for schools, public buildings, and other facilities to improve indoor air quality by funding upgrades and enhancements to Heating, Ventilation, Filtration, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems. ABM is an industry leader in providing EnhancedFacility™ services focused on improving IAQ to foster better occupant wellbeing through improved building health, safety, and efficiency that helps reduce viral transmission.

