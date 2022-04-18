Digital Ally, Inc. Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 and Year-End Operating Results

Digital Ally to Discuss Year-End Earnings Call Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Lenexa, KS, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2021, its ShieldTM Health Protection Product line and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the fiscal 2021 year in a press release prior to the investor conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-761-0863 and entering conference ID #1791992 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from Tuesday, April 19, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2022, by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #1791992.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a revenue cycle management company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com