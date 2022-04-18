Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 prior to NYSE market open via newswire distribution and a posting on the company website at www.harsco.com. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

What: Harsco Corporation First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (833) 651-7826

Dial-in (International): (414) 238-0989

Conference ID: 8496681

Listen-Only Mode and Archived Webcast: www.harsco.com

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.