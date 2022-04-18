Aqua Security Named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Container Security

BOSTON, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that KuppingerCole Analysts AG has ranked Aqua Security as a Leader in the Leadership Compass for Container Security. Aqua earned top ratings across all areas, including Product Leadership, Innovation and Market Leadership.



The report is an overview of the market for container security solutions and examines the market segment, vendor service functionality, relative market share and innovative approaches to securing container-based application architectures. The Compass primarily focuses on container security solutions offered by vendors, which can combine prevention, detection, mitigation and incident response capabilities for each stage of the container life cycle in a single integrated offering.

“We are very pleased to see Aqua ranked as a frontrunner in container security,” said Rani Osnat, SVP of Strategy at Aqua Security. “KuppingerCole is a well-respected analyst firm, and its research validates that Aqua’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform, or CNAPP, is leading in innovation and technology. The market for cloud-native security solutions is growing rapidly, and this report helps organizations to navigate the options and identify the true leaders such as Aqua.”

“In less than a decade, containers have become the de facto standard for the development and operations of modern business applications, enabling new flexible, scalable and convenient application architectures, but also introducing new risks and security threats that traditional security tools could not adequately mitigate,” said Alexei Balaganski, Lead Analyst & Chief Technology Officer, KuppingerCole. “One of the pioneers among the dedicated container security solution providers, Aqua Security has firmly established itself as a brand with strong customer recognition and a massive global presence in this growing market.”

According to the report, “Aqua is a complete cloud native security platform that provides security across the application lifecycle (from development to production), for the whole stack (workloads, infrastructure, hosts, orchestration and cloud layers), and across containers, virtual machines and serverless functions.” Among Aqua’s strengths, KuppingerCole identifies the following:

Fully integrated, unified platform specifically designed for cloud-native workload security (beyond just containers)

Full coverage for each phase of the workload lifecycle, every layer of infrastructure

Integrations with major CSPs and orchestration platforms for simplified deployment at scale

“Shift left” controls for code, CI/CD, supply chain security

Single unified management console for all capabilities

Strong global market presence, large partner network

“Universal adoption of containerized architectures has introduced new risks and threat vectors, and repurposing existing cybersecurity tools simply does not work,” said Osnat. “True cloud-native security demands solutions that are built specifically for cloud native and cover the entire life cycle. It comes down to stopping cloud native attacks at every level, and that’s where Aqua prevails.”

For more information on Aqua's container security and to download the report courtesy of Aqua Security, visit Aquasec.com .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud-native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and accelerate their digital transformations. The Aqua Platform is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) and provides prevention, detection and response automation across the entire application life cycle to secure the supply chain, secure cloud infrastructure and secure running workloads wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world’s largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions and cloud VMs. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam .