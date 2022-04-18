SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Tivity Health Following Privatization Agreement and Encourages Current Investors to Contact the Firm – TVTY

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



On April 5, 2022, Tivity Health announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Stone Point Capital at a price of $32.50 in cash per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Tivity Health’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Tivity Health’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to maximize the buyout price for TVTY investors, and whether Tivity Health shareholders are being provided with all material information about the proposed transaction.

Tivity Health shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/tivity-health/ ,for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com