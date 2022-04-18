Launching Soon: Tom Swap First all in one Decentralized Service

New York, NY, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom swap has been in development from past 3 months and is launching next week on Thursday, 21st April 2022 . Native token of this dex is $TOMSWAP token. They provide all in one decentralized service from launchpads , liquidity pools to charts and tools .Now Releasing utilities such as four new staking pools, four new farming pools, and NFT Staking on the BSC Network.

CEX Listing

$Tomswap will be accessible for public trading on the centralized trading platform DigiFinex on Friday, July 28, 2022. DigiFinex is a user-friendly Cryptocurrency trading platform with over 4 million members from over 150 countries. According to the CoinMarketCap website, it is presently a top 15 CEX with close to 4 billion dollars in daily volume and is rated 10th for liquidity and trading volume.

This is the first public listing of $TOMSWAP anywhere, and the increased trade volume will bring many more eyes to the project. TOMSWAP will also get the top promotion on DigiFinex at launch to help us establish a strong presence on the platform.

NFTS Minting

Investors can mint there NFT’s or hold them to earn passive income. Their NFT Marketplace will bridge the gap between NFT enthusiasts and the average cryptocurrency trader so that they can freely engage in their favorite pastimes.

Dex Screener

Tom swap now also has integration with Dex Screener. Dex Screener is a DEX aggregation site that allows users to see tokens and DEXs across all chains. In addition, users of the site can also trade directly on different DEXs, such as TOMSWAP, by clicking trade without even leaving the site.

P2E Game Under Development

Investors can now earn while having fun. The game is under development and their trailer is already out. Winners will get NFT which they can use in meta verse.

Bridge and integration

BSC to other blockchain bridge is already live and they are developing dex in Tomo chain.

Influencers Noticing Tom Swap

More influencers are noticing the growth of Tom swap and have them as their top pick for the next up and coming crypto. They are praising the utilities that Tom swap is offering and their quality. With this recent growth in the chart, investors should see more influencers calling out TOMSWAP as their top picks. TOMSWAP will have more YouTube partnerships coming in the next few weeks.

Wallet Extension and Mobile App

The anticipated Wallet Extension and the Mobile app have completed their beta stages and should be released soon. These features were built from the bottom up to make the Defi experience as easy as possible, providing a CEX-style experience in a DEX environment. A unique feature of the Wallet Extension and Mobile app is that users can directly buy cryptos with their credit cards and not have to go through the hurdles of third-party platforms.

Tom swap continues to maintain its place as an up-and-coming leader in the crypto space and currently shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. So expect some big moves once the wallet, app, and CEX listing start.

