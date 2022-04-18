Green Builder Media’s Earth Day Gift: A Virtual Sustainability Symposium

Lake City, Colo., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you care about what’s happening to our climate and want to learn about innovative solutions for a regenerative, circular, decarbonized economy, join Green Builder Media at the Sustainability Symposium 2022: Roadmap to Decarbonization. Held virtually on April 20 and 21 from 12:00-3:00 ET each day, the agenda is chock full of sustainability luminaries, climate capitalists, award-winning authors, visionary manufacturers, pioneering building professionals, and trailblazing investors.

Fretting about environmental problems will get us nowhere. Instead, it’s time to discuss innovative ideas to curb climate change in detail and move toward real solutions. This symposium, 6 hours in total, is the springboard for these important discussions to happen.

Symposium presenters explore landmark topics like getting to net-zero carbon, the electrification revolution, the ESG imperative, and the CarbonTech explosion.

Here’s the agenda:

April 20

12:00 ET: Regeneration—Ending the Climate Crisis in one Generation, Paul Hawken (Sustainability luminary, entrepreneur, and best-selling author)

1:00 ET: Reset—Changing Mindsets and Paradigms in a World of Wicked Problems, Sandra Waddock (Professor and award-winning author)

2:00 ET: ESG Essentials Panel, CR Herro (SVP Operations Bettr Homes), Scott Tew (VP Sustainability Trane Technologies), Eddy Soffer (ESG Manager Interactive Brokers)

April 21

12:00 ET: Fighting Climate Change with Capitalism, Roger Ballentine (President Green Strategies and Venture Partner at Arborview Capital)

1:00 ET: The Circular Economy’s Role in Decarbonization, David McGinty (Global Director Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy)

2:00 ET: Decarbonization Solutions for the Built Environment, Peter Pfeiffer (Partner, Barley Pfeiffer Architecture), Steve Easley (President, Steve Easley & Associates), Bronwyn Barry (Partner, Passive House BB)

Please join us for what will certainly be the most exciting sustainability event of the year in the building industry!

Green Builder Media thanks Trane Technologies for its continued support of our annual Sustainability Symposium, as well as its total commitment to corporate sustainability.

